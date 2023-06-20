Could 25-year-old star interfere in Seth Rollins' match on RAW? 

Seth Rollins received an unexpected challenge from a top NXT star two weeks ago. The Visionary was invited to put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against the 25-year-old star. It is possible that Seth’s opponent for this Tuesday could interfere in his match tonight on RAW.

The star in question is Bron Breakker. The former NXT Champion could show up uninvited to the red brand tonight. Breakker could even interfere in Seth Rollins’ World Heavyweight Championship open challenge on RAW this week.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew called out the Visionary two weeks ago on NXT. Breakker asked the World Heavyweight Champion to put his title on the line at WWE NXT. Rollins appeared via satellite to answer the challenge last Tuesday.

The two will meet for RAW's biggest prize this Tuesday on NXT Gold Rush. You can check out the card announced so far for the television special by clicking here. This will be Seth Rollins’ first NXT appearance in years.

The last time Rollins was on NXT, Triple H was still running the show. The Revolutionary hijacked NXT TakeOver: San Antonio to call out The Game. Their storyline culminated in an Unsanctioned Match at WrestleMania 33.

Seth Rollins will put his title on the line at Money in the Bank

The 37-year-old star was called out by Finn Balor last week on RAW. The Judgment Day leader said Seth took away his momentum, his title, and a year from his career the last time they clashed for a world title. Balor then asked Rollins to put his new championship on the line.

The Drip God accepted his rival’s challenge for a match at Money in the Bank. Rollins told Balor to use his inner rage to bring out the best in him at the July 1st premium live event. It remains to be seen who will come out the winner at the big event.

Money in the Bank will air live from the O2 Arena in London on July 1st.

What’s your take on this story? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes