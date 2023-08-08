Could 30+ year veteran be the mastermind behind Jimmy Uso's involvement at SummerSlam? Analyzing the possibility

Jimmy Uso pulled off the unthinkable at SummerSlam 2023 when he turned on his brother, Jey Uso. This enabled Roman Reigns to win the Tribal Combat and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Jimmy's interruption in the bout surprised the wrestling world since he was supposed to be recovering from an injury. He got hurt during The Usos' brawl with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa a few weeks ago on SmackDown.

Many expected Rikishi to show up and help Jey fend off The Bloodline. However, it did not materialize. When Jimmy shockingly superkicked his brother, Paul Heyman was spotted in the background with a grin. This has led many to believe that The Wise Man had a role in Jimmy betraying Jey at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

In a bid to take down Jey Uso, the 30-plus-year veteran could have been in cahoots with Jimmy Uso.

If Paul Heyman's history has taught us anything, it's that fans need to be prepared for him to pull off swerves like the one mentioned above. He could indeed be the mastermind behind the events of SummerSlam.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could clash at Payback 2023

Before The Bloodline Civil War at Money in the Bank, Jey, and Jimmy mentioned each other as their dream opponents. This came when both were heavily invested in the WWE tag team division.

While the brothers have competed in singles competition before, neither has held a singles title in WWE. In light of Jimmy Uso's actions, they could be forced to lock horns with each other at the next premium live event. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will likely take a break from TV following his latest title defense.

A brother vs. brother match could take place between Jimmy and Jey Uso, with Payback being the perfect battleground. The event is scheduled for September 2, 2023, giving The Usos ample time to build up an intense feud.

Solo Sikoa could officiate the match between Jey and Jimmy Uso or side with Reigns' former Right Hand Man. Despite assisting The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam, The Enforcer has had a few heated interactions with Reigns in recent weeks. Hence, the former champion's loyalty to his leaders remains in question.