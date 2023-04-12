Could 31-year-old be replaced in popular tag team? Details on the star's future with WWE Draft on the horizon

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE gave subtle teasers of a split between a crowd-favorite tag team. Given that the draft is about to shake up the entire roster, a returning star could make his main roster debut as a replacement for one-half of Alpha Academy, Otis.

Chad Gable and Otis have been through thick and thin since November 2020. The former RAW Tag Team Champions have defeated popular teams such as The Mysterios and RK-Bro to attain respect. The duo seemed inseparable, but the company introduced an angle that saw Maxxine Dupri manipulating Otis into joining her modeling agency. The powerhouse consented to a photo shoot during a backstage segment in February.

On the latest episode of RAW, the Alpha Academy's frustrations in the tag team division continued as The Usos handed them a crushing loss. Otis was busily showing off for most of the match, which allowed veterans Jimmy and Jey to capitalize. It was another reminder of how the Maximum Male Models have shaped Otis' modeling dreams.

The 31-year-old could transition to the Maximum Male Models permanently over time. Replacing him in the Alpha Academy could be Gable Steveson. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist hasn't debuted on the roster but did tease a story with Chad at WrestleMania 38. There were also talks on how their similar names could affect a possible run.

WWE could pick up from where they left off and pitch the new tag team plan against MMM. Steveson could be introduced after the draft since he is busy throughout April.

Gable Steveson is aiming for a WWE return despite his hectic amateur wrestling career

After inking a WWE contract in 2021, Steveson joined the Performance Center in Orlando. It was revealed that he was part of the company's NIL project and was drafted to RAW. He appeared on both nights of WrestleMania 38 but hasn't made an in-ring debut due to his Olympic commitments.

Gable Steveson has a lot on his plate right now. He plans to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics by participating in the US Open tournament later this month. The 2020 Olympic wrestling gold medalist also stated that a WWE return is on his mind during a latest interview.

Managing both careers is bound to be hectic for the 22-year-old. However, Gable is adamant about a return to the Stamford-based promotion. He could return in May, following the WWE Draft, which is rumored to occur after Backlash.

This will potentially set him up for action at the King & Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

