WWE SummerSlam 2023 is finally in the history books, and it was undoubtedly among the best premium live events this year. Cody Rhodes shined at the event but could be up for another challenge soon.

WWE SummerSlam 2023 showcased a hard-fought battle between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar. The bout featured several twists and turns, and The American Nightmare finally slayed The Beast Incarnate. The fan-favorite will now await a new challenge.

The next rival could very well be Drew McIntyre, who suffered a loss to Gunther at The Biggest Event of The Summer. The loss possibly harmed the momentum he had gathered since his return at Money in the Bank 2023. It might be time for him to turn heel after four years to challenge the biggest babyface on WWE RAW.

The two stars have a history together as the two also held the Tag Team Championships at one point. The rivalry will surely be beneficial for both the stars involved.

What else could Cody Rhodes do after WWE SummerSlam 2023?

While Drew McIntyre is a great option to start a program with, The American Nightmare could also begin a rivalry with several other stars on WWE RAW.

Cody Rhodes could go on to start a rivalry with Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, much like he tried to do amid his feud with Brock Lesnar. Another installment will be a treat for fans as the two stars have already performed in classic battles in the past.

Rhodes could also challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship considering The Ring General has been champion for a record-setting period. The two could have hard-hitting showdowns, and The American Nightmare could also become the new Intercontinental Champion.

He could also start a storyline with The Judgment Day's Damian Priest or Finn Balor, as the faction has been the hottest thing on the red brand. The company could also surprise the fans by booking something completely unexpected.

Do you think Drew McIntyre should turn heel to feud with Rhodes after WWE SummerSlam 2023? Let us know in the comment section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here