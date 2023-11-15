Could 39-year-old be warming up to Dominik Mysterio with an ulterior motive? Analyzing why the champion needs to be cautious

Dominik Mysterio is currently having one of the best runs as NXT North American Champion in WWE. Since winning his title back from Trick Williams, Dom has been dominant, and many fans of the Stamford-based promotion believe he will be champion for a long time to come.

While that is possible due to the support he has from The Judgment Day, there is a chance Dominik Mysterio might soon fall victim to a 26-year-old superstar who might steal the North American Championship from the former's hand. The superstar in question is Baron Corbin.

On the latest edition of NXT, Corbin was spotted backstage with Dominik Mysterio. The duo had a friendly conversation in which the latter offered to support Corbin as he plans to take on Wes Lee. The conversation seemed to start a new friendship on the former black and gold brand.

While this might seem good to Dominik now, there is a chance Corbin is forging a friendship with him only to betray him and challenge for the North American Title later. Hence, The Judgment Day member needs to stay cautious if he wants to continue being a champion.

WWE legend claims Dominik Mysterio reminds him of a former SmackDown General Manager

The hate Dominik receives is second to none, and the same is seen when the crowd boos him as he is about to speak. This reaction the 26-year-old draws is great for him since it will establish him as one of the biggest heels in the Stamford-based promotion.

Also, not many can claim to have received the same type of heat from fans, except for a few. Keeping the same in mind, WWE legend Teddy Long recently said Dominik Mysterio reminds him of former SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero. Describing the similarities between the two,

Long said:

"Vickie was absolutely fantastic. I mean, one h*ll of a job. That's why Dominik reminds me so much of her now, becuase Vickie was the one they wouldn't let talk either everytime she tried to say something, they'd boo her out you know. But Vickie was a great manager too but I am just thinking going back, when I first started being in that role there was Stephanie, Kurt Angle... but Stephanie McMahon was really good." [2:53 onwards]

Vickie Guerrero was one of the best general managers WWE had during her time. The former SmackDown GM made several contributions and shared iconic moments with top WWE Superstars.

