Could 39-year-old WWE star be added to Randy Orton's potential WrestleMania XL feud? SmackDown teaser explored

When Randy Orton signed with SmackDown, his intentions of taking down The Bloodline were well known. However, until now, The Viper has not come close to achieving his goal. Instead, Orton finds himself in a rivalry against United States Champion Logan Paul.

The Maverick attacked Orton at Elimination Chamber, leaving fans almost certain that they would clash in a match for the United States Title at WrestleMania 40. While the possibility of the same happening is still very high, the Stamford-based promotion could add another superstar to the mix to make it a Triple Threat match.

The third superstar in question is Kevin Owens. After Orton and Owens won on SmackDown today, Logan entered the ring to hit The Apex Predator with the brass knuckles, a trusted weapon of Paul. However, Orton stopped him, grabbed the knuckles, and took a swing at The Maverick. However, Logan ducked, and Orton was about to hit Owens.

While there was slight tension between the two, things calmed down quickly. Regardless, this segment could be a teaser of a potential Triple Threat match for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. It will be interesting to see if something like this turns out to be true.

Ex-WWE star reacts to comparisons with Randy Orton

Over the course of his legendary WWE career, Randy Orton has won several accolades, including 14 world titles. His body of work in professional wrestling has led to many wanting to be like him. Hence, any comparison with him would only be surreal for a professional wrestler.

Recently, during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Primo Colon reacted to being compared with Orton. Some time ago, Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, compared Primo to The Apex Predator. Responding to the same, Primo said that it was a compliment to be compared to The Viper.

"I cannot deny what he says. I give him a lot of credit for what he says. I'm not gonna call him a liar if you will! To say I'm as good as Randy Orton, that's definitely a compliment, and I'll take it to the bank, but I got a lot of respect for Dolph Ziggler." [3:33 – 3:50]

You can check out what Primo said in the video below:

Like Primo, several superstars in the Stamford-based promotion hold Randy Orton in high regard. It will be interesting to see what The Viper does leading up to WrestleMania 40.

