Could 41-year-old finally get WrestleMania shot against Roman Reigns? Analyzing the clues 

Roman Reigns' dominance in WWE has been unparalleled. For 1000+ days, he has been enjoying his time as champion. Despite many talented superstars trying their best to dethrone The Tribal Chief, none have been able to do so. A reason behind it also has to do with The Bloodline helping Reigns.

Due to constant interference from the heel faction, it seems Roman Reigns won't lose his title anytime soon. However, at WrestleMania 40, there is a chance Reigns might face the biggest threat in his dominant reign. At the grandest stage in wrestling, the Head of the Table might take on LA Knight.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Knight mentioned how he was close to beating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last week. The Megastar also added he wasn't done with Reigns and The Bloodline.

Thus, close to WrestleMania, WWE could build a storyline between Reigns and Knight, which leads to a match at WrestleMania.

While this angle is speculative, it fits well because even if WWE wants Cody Rhodes to face Roman Reigns, adding LA Knight would lead to a fantastic triple-threat match. Given the stars in this potential match, WWE can also expect great ratings.

WWE veteran names a faction better than the Roman Reigns-led Bloodline

Like Roman Reigns, The Bloodline has also been a dominant faction. Despite several cracks within the team, Bloodline has managed to stay relevant and dominant. This is a big achievement, given how short-lived some teams in WWE have recently been.

However, despite all their dominance in WWE, wrestling veteran Vince Russo feels The Bloodline isn't the best faction. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer agreed with Booker T's comments about Main Event Mafia being better than The Bloodline.

Russo said:

"1000% better than Bloodline, not even close. You had one major player in the Bloodline and a bunch of supporting roles. These guys (Main Event Mafia members) were all freaking superstars. Not even close."

Taking credit for putting the Main Event Mafia together, Russo added:

"I did put the Main Event Mafia together, Kevin Nash named the Main Event Mafia, and I am sure I wrote in the Booker T, having the mic during that match."

In TNA, the Main Event Mafia was one of the biggest factions. MEM included massive stars in its ranks, like Sting, Kurt Angle, Booker T, and Kevin Nash, to name a few. During their prime, the Main Event Mafia seemed untouchable.

