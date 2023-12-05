Could 51-year-old WWE star be playing mind games on Damian Priest on RAW? Exploring why he needs to be careful

On Monday Night RAW, Damian Priest is not having a great time. While The Judgment Day member has been unable to cash in his Money in the Bank contract, he recently failed to lead his faction to victory against Team Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames.

While these problems are more than enough, Damian Priest might have more to take care of in the coming weeks. On RAW, a veteran superstar could play mind games with Damian, which could lead to him becoming massively frustrated.

The superstar who could do this to The Judgment Day member is R-Truth. Truth could steal Damian Priest's briefcase in the coming weeks to begin playing mind games with him. The 51-year-old could then take it further by cashing in the contract with some loopholes to frustrate Damian further.

While the angle might seem unlikely to many, it is possible given how R-Truth has been booked in backstage segments with The Judgment Day for two weeks.

Vince Russo slammed WWE for the poor booking of Damian Priest

Since winning the Money in the Bank ladder match, Damian Priest has not been able to do much with his contract. While he has experienced success in tag team competition, many believe Priest could be booked better and win a singles championship.

One man who agrees with the fact that The Judgment Day member can be booked better is Vince Russo. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo slammed WWE for booking Priest the way they have done.

The former WWE writer said:

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple maths. That is so stupid, bro." [1:05:56 - 1:06:29]

While several people have been vocal about how Damian has been booked, it will be interesting to see when the Stamford-based promotion books him to cash in his Money in the Bank contract.