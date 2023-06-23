Could 74-year-old WWE legend be involved in Goldberg's retirement match? Analyzing the possibilities

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently claimed that he had a handshake deal with Vince McMahon for a retirement match in WWE. While the retirement match has not happened yet, the former world champion spoke about going the independent route and also mentioned a possible world tour.

Based on his statements, it looks like Goldberg wishes to take the same path as Ric Flair. As per reports, Goldberg's retirement match could take place in Israel, and multiple names, such as Sting and Rob Van Dam, among others, have been rumored to be a part of the show. Amidst all the rumors, the question of whether Ric Flair will be there has also emerged.

Considering Flair's history with both Goldberg and Sting, it won't be surprising to see the 74-year-old be involved as a manager or in some non-wrestling capacity. While Flair competed in his retirement match last year, the decorated wrestler spoke about how he never wished to retire from wrestling.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain... I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair Thank You To Everyone Who Helped Me Celebrate My 50 Years In The Business! One Thing Is For Certain... I WILL NEVER RETIRE! WOOOOO! #50YearsOfFlair https://t.co/tOhGVpcrJB

For now, there is nothing concrete about the event happening in Israel. Speculation is also rife that Goldberg could also make his presence felt in AEW.

WWE veteran believes Goldberg's retirement tour is a bad idea

While many are excited by the idea of Goldberg having his retirement match outside a major promotion, Eric Bischoff believes it is a bad idea to do so.

During an episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff detailed why Goldberg is not as big a draw as Ric Flair.

"There's not generations of Bill Goldberg fans out there, there are generations of Ric Flair fans out there, Ric Flair is arguably as popular today in many respects. Bill, comparatively speaking has been in the business for five minutes when you compare him to someone like Ric Flair. I hope he gets a lot of money upfront, let's just put it that way."

Bischoff further added that the Hall of Famer should focus on being remembered at his peak.

"I don't want to see a lesser version of Bill Goldberg get back into the ring, and again, if he doesn't need the money, and I can't imagine that he does, I don't know why he'd do it. I just wish he wouldn't do it. Here's the other thing, you want to be remembered for being at your peak." [H/T Wrestling INC]

It remains to be seen whether the multi-time world champion will pay heed to Bischoff and stay away from the ring.

Goldberg challenged for his retirement match by former WWE Superstar

Since being released by WWE in 2016, Ryback has not had the most active wrestling career. Recently, he called out Goldberg to challenge him in the latter's retirement match.

Considering he would be cleared to return to the squared circle this summer, the former WWE Superstar looks at this match as a perfect opportunity for his return.

"I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback™️ #Hungry #FeedMeMore."

RYBACK @Ryback #Hungry #FeedMeMore I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback™️ #Hungry #FeedMeMore

While the possibility of this match happening seems bleak, nothing can be ruled out when it comes to the world of pro wrestling.

