Could Anoa'i family member debut at WWE Money in the Bank to form The Bloodline 2.0? Predicting Roman Reigns' next move

The story of The Bloodline has recently been one of the most interesting segments in WWE. From emotion to action, the story seems to have it all. While it has also been a dominant faction, some activities may have very well caused an end to this team.

After Jey Uso chose to side with his brother Jimmy and super-kicked Roman Reigns, this marked the end of The Bloodline in the eyes of many. While this seems to be the likely scenario, there could also be a twist. Recent developments about The Bloodline could lead to the formation of The Bloodline 2.0

WWE Money in the Bank could be the beginning of this new formation. Considering Roman Reigns will need to add more strength to his faction, it won't be surprising to see Jacob Fatu, the cousin of Reigns, make his much-awaited debut at Money in the Bank.

Maybe Fatu's involvement could also cause a dramatic turn in the match, leading to the formation of The Bloodline 2.0. While this is a speculative scenario, it won't hurt to see this play out in real life, considering Fatu's debut has been talked about for quite some time.

Jacob Fatu previously expressed interest in joining The Bloodline

The Anoa'i family is one of wrestling's royalties, and the proof of it lives even today, With the likes of Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos doing so well, the greatness and legacy of the family in safe hands.

Naturally, watching his brothers compete in the WWE and carry forward the legacy would only tempt someone like Jacob Fatu to do the same. In an interview, the 31-year-old spoke about wanting to join The Bloodline. He said:

"Do I want to be there? Yeah, absolutely. But then again, I didn't expect to be at MLW this long. It's really in God's hands. I'm thankful for it. I watch my brothers every day. Like Roman and my brothers say, they always call and tap in. They can say this and that about the family. Everyone is human. I love what they're doing. That feeling of what they're doing is real. If you ask me, it's God's timing. I'm going to leave it at that. There ain't no telling," said Fatu.

The Usos will face Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in a grudge match

On Friday Night SmackDown last week, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa were victims of betrayal and beating from The Usos. While Reigns and Sikoa were most certainly left red-faced by this shocking development, they could not do anything about it.

However, the duo will now have the opportunity to seek revenge. After the incident on SmackDown last week, WWE has now announced a tag team match where Reigns and Sikoa will face The Usos at Money in the Bank.

With the match now set, it will be interesting to see who walks out as the victors. While the winner of this contest is something that cannot be guaranteed, the entertainment factor the WWE Universe will receive from this match is almost inevitable.

