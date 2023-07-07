Could Anoa'i family member make WWE debut and interrupt the trial of Roman Reigns on SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is all set to be put on trial by The Usos in a Tribal Court segment this week on SmackDown. The development comes right after Jimmy and Jey Uso beat Reigns and Sikoa at Money in the Bank. In doing so, Jey Uso became the first man to pin Reigns in 1,294 days.

Since The Usos announced that they were putting Reigns on trial, there has been massive speculation about what could possibly happen. One possibility is the debut of an Anoa'i family member during the Tribal Court session.

The man in question is Zilla Fatu. Son of the legendary Umaga, Fatu is a young wrestler who has a lot of potential. Also, the 27-year-old earlier this year teased an appearance with regard to the story of The Bloodline. This makes his WWE debut a real possibility.

If Fatu appears on SmackDown this week, it will be interesting to see how he adds to the already interesting story of The Bloodline. With the faction currently short two prominent members, Roman Reigns will look to recruit young blood if he wishes to keep the stable alive.

Jey Uso sends a message after pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank

This year's Money in the Bank was iconic for more than one reason. While it had entertaining matches and surprise returns, the event will be remembered for another iconic moment: when Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in 1,294 days.

Despite giving it their best shot, Roman Reigns and Solo SIkoa could not get past The Usos at MITB. While seeing Reigns on the losing side was surprising, seeing him pinned was even more of a shock for the WWE Universe. Less than a week after this match, Jey Uso wrote about it on Instagram:

"Had to sit back… And realize what we did.. What we’ve done…. And what’s to come…regardless, We The Ones Forever.🩸#TheRealOnes"

What The Usos did at Money in the Bank was truly career-defining. Not only did they beat Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but they added so much more interest to the story surrounding The Bloodline.

The Tribal Court is being held this week on SmackDown, and it will be interesting to see how the story unfolds. With SmackDown going live from the historic Madison Square Garden this week, the outcome is expected to be iconic.

