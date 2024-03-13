Could another former WWE talent be making his way to AEW soon?

WWE secured many pro wrestlers to multi-year contracts after the inception of AEW in 2019, but many of them were released when the Stamford-based company made budget cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Many stars were re-hired by the company when Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer.

The most recent round of budget cuts in WWE took place in September 2023 following the merger of the Stamford-based company with UFC under the TKO Group Holdings banner. One of the talents that the Stamford-based company let go during that round was Elias, who is now known as Elijah on the independent circuit.

Expand Tweet

AEW has signed many talents, which WWE released over the past couple of years, and Elias may be the next in line to join the list of those names. The former Drifter recently stated in an interview that he was open to working with multiple wrestling promotions, including AEW, TNA Wrestling, and NJPW.

AEW President Tony Khan may be interested in bringing Elias to his promotion as he has not signed any former WWE talent in 2024 so far.

Elias made his return to the ring at the Wrestling REVOLVER event last month, where he faced 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in his first match since May 2023. He attacked his opponent after failing to get the victory over him.

WWE had plans for John Cena vs. Elias at WrestleMania 35

Elias signed with WWE in 2014 and had many big moments in the company with legendary names like The Undertaker, John Cena, and Edge, now known as Adam Copeland. The 36-year-old star never won a major title in the Stamford-based company, but he won the 24/7 Championship four times. His last proper storyline in the Stamford-based promotion saw him being repackaged to Ezekiel, Elias' brother.

One of the biggest segments of Elias' career took place at WrestleMania 35 in 2019, where he was confronted by John Cena, who returned as The Doctor of Thuganomics that night.

During an interview with Jamal Niaz of For The Love of Wrestling, Elias revealed that he was actually scheduled to face Cena at The Show of Shows, but unfortunately, those plans did not come to fruition as the 16-time World Champion had commitments in Hollywood at that time.

"That was a special time man, you know that. First off, that was actually originally supposed to be a match, which I was really excited about. But due to some things and movies and whatever going on, it turned into this Doctor of Thuganomics deal which is so cool," Elias said.

The segment featured Cena roasting Elias before hitting him with an Attitude Adjustment.

Poll : Will Elias sign with AEW? Yes No 1 votes View Discussion