Could another second-generation star be added to WWE roster? Wrestling career and more explored

Over the years, WWE has had some great wrestling families that have built their legacies in the company while contributing to the business. Whether it is the Anoa'i family or the Rhodes clan, the Stamford-based company today has many multi-generation superstars carrying the mantles of their respective bloodlines.

However, considering a recent development in the world of wrestling, there is a massive chance that WWE could add another second-generation star to its talented roster. The star in question is former All Elite Wrestling talent Brian Pillman Jr.

The son of WCW legend Brian Pillman, Pillman Jr. was recently removed from the AEW roster after his contract expired. In his run with AEW, the 29-year-old was involved in some decent moments and was with the promotion since 2019. After Trench of Mogul Affiliates and Fuego Del Sol, Pillman becomes the third star to depart the young company in the last few weeks.

The departure of Pillman Jr. from AEW is something WWE could use to its advantage. Considering the company already has a good stock of second-generation talent, Pillman Jr. can be used in some interesting segments on any of the promotion's brands.

While nothing about his future is clear yet, it will be interesting to see where Pillman Jr. lands. An experienced wrestler with a proven track record in AEW and Major League Wrestling, the 29-year-old should have offers to choose from.

WWE has several second-generation superstars on its roster

Coming from a famous wrestling family does not only help a talent, but it also helps the promotion. At least, this is how it seems to be with The Bloodline on SmackDown. With so many members involved in the story coming from the Anoa'i family, the extended angle has become very interesting to watch.

As of today, WWE has many exciting second-generation superstars. For starters, The Bloodline leader Roman Reigns is a second-generation wrestler. Currently one of the most successful stars in the business, Reigns is an inspiration to anyone who aspires to carry the legacy of their family.

Charlotte Flair is another second-generation superstar who has carried her father's mantle extremely well. Daughter of the legendary Ric Flair, Charlotte has made her place in wrestling royalty. Since making her debut, she has become a world champion on 14 occasions.

Along with Reigns and Charlotte, superstars like Dominik Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Raquel Rodriguez, and Bron Breakker are all perfect examples of successful second-generation superstars. It will be interesting to see how the mentioned names carry the legacies of their families moving forward.

