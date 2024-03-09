Could Bayley and Damage CTRL’s rivalry stem a whole new SmackDown feud? Exploring the possibility

Bayley and Damage CTRL’s rivalry will continue on WWE SmackDown next week. The Role Model will take on Dakota Kai in singles action next week on the blue brand. This will be the first one-on-one match-up between the two former friends in a WWE ring.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion talked about her feud with her former faction on the latest edition of the Friday night show. WWE cameras panned to Naomi following Bayley’s interview with Kayla Braxton. Fans then saw an exchange between Bianca Belair and Naomi.

Naomi said she felt bad for The Role Model amid her feud with Damage CTRL, prompting a quick response from Belair. The EST said she didn’t feel bad for Bayley because she brought it upon herself. It's possible an angle could even develop, leading to a feud between Naomi and Bianca Belair on WWE SmackDown over the necessity to help out Bayley.

Expand Tweet

Naomi might come to Bayley’s aid during or after her match with Dakota Kai next week, helping The Role Model fend off Damage CTRL. This could lead Bianca Belair to question Naomi’s loyalty to the rest of the locker room, kicking off a feud between the two superstars.

Naomi could tag with Bayley against Damage CTRL on WWE SmackDown

Bayley earned a world title shot after her victory at the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble. The former Hugger picked IYO SKY as her opponent for WrestleMania 40. While dissension was simmering within Damage CTRL previously, her decision prompted the faction to kick her out of the group.

Dakota Kai would also turn on her friend during their tag team match against The Kabuki Warriors last week on the blue brand, leaving the 34-year-old superstar all by herself. That being said, the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble winner could find a partner in Naomi against the faction.

It is possible Naomi could join forces with Bayley on the road to WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen how The Role Model fares against Dakota Kai next week.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Who do you think is in the right here? Bianca Naomi 0 votes View Discussion