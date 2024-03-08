Could Bayley find backup in former champion against Damage CTRL on SmackDown? Exploring potential alliance

During a prior episode of SmackDown, Bayley said she always wished to see Damage CTRL on top. However, if someone asks her whether she feels the same today, Bayley's answer will be very different. Not only did she leave the faction, but she is actively involved in a feud against its member IYO Sky.

At WrestleMania 40, Bayley will challenge Sky for the Women's World Championship. When compared, the former has the advantage of experience. However, what she lacks is the support Sky has. Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Bayley will be up against four women on SmackDown.

This is where a former champion could help Bayley. The former champion in question is Jade Cargill. On SmackDown, Cargill already had a run-in with IYO Sky, and she isn't very fond of her. This could be a major reason the former AEW TBS Champion could align with Bayley.

Apart from that, by doing so, Cargill will also be able to establish herself as a massive face in the Stamford-based promotion. This will be very beneficial for the feuds she will have in the future. It will be very interesting to see if the 31-year-old sides with Bayley.

10-time WWE Champion praises SmackDown star Bayley

Through the pandemic and even after it, Bayley has been one of WWE's most dependable workers. Regardless of what has been given to her, the former champion made sure to deliver her best. This attitude from Bayley recently earned her the praise of a 10-time WWE Champion.

The 10-time champion in question is Mercedes Mone. During an interview on The Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast, Mone mentioned she was very proud of Bayley. Further, Mone mentioned Bayley does so much for the division, and she is proud that the SmackDown superstar will main event WrestleMania. Mone said:

“I am nothing but so proud and so happy for her. And to be the person from afar, I get to see her from afar I get to see her do all this and see all her hard work, and hear her talk about her dreams and her hopes and what she wants to do in that business, and to see it come through and to see so much magic that woman can make."

The former WWE Superstar further added:

"She does so much for that division and I’m just beyond proud to know, to me, that she is going to Main event WrestleMania, because that’s how it should be. I am just beyond the moon for her, she's had a crazy past three years coming from the pandemic, getting injured, seeing her go through that.”

When she competes at WrestleMania 40, she will have support from most majority of the WWE Universe. It will be interesting to see if she can dethrone IYO Sky.

