Could Becky Lynch be screwed out of major match on WWE RAW? It has been teased

On the upcoming episode of RAW, Becky Lynch is set to face Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match. The bout between Lynch and Stark is a result of the former's rivalry with Trish Stratus. While the WWE Universe expects Lynch to emerge victorious on Monday, there is a chance she could face defeat.

When Becky Lynch locks horns with Zoey Stark on the red brand, NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton could interfere in their contest. This week, The Man and Stratton were involved in a verbal altercation. While the Irish wrestler said she hadn't been NXT Women's Champion in her career, Stratton mentioned Lynch was "irrelevant."

After their brief exchange, Stratton could interfere in Lynch's match on RAW and cost her the win. This could also develop into a rivalry between the two. If the potential scenario plays out, this would also be a good way for WWE to introduce the NXT Women's Champion to the main roster.

Expand Tweet

The possible plan could also align with WWE's idea of pushing NXT as a bigger brand moving forward. Fans have recently witnessed superstars from NXT appear on the main roster and vice versa. Hence, if Stratton attacks Lynch on RAW, it won't be a surprise.

Becky Lynch paid tribute to former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt

The news of Bray Wyatt's passing has left the entire WWE Universe stunned and shattered. When Triple H confirmed Wyatt's departure, several WWE Superstars paid homage to The Eater of Worlds on social media. Former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch also sent an emotional message following the unfortunate development.

On Instagram, Becky Lynch shared an image of herself with Bray Wyatt and his partner, Jojo Offerman. In the caption of her post, The Man labeled Wyatt a 'special cat.' Lynch further wrote that Wyatt was a kind and compassionate man.

"Windham was a special cat. One of those people you always looked forward to talking to. He was funny, interesting, passionate, thoughtful, and, most importantly, he was kind. He had time for people. He looked out for people. He helped people. He cared. My heart goes out to his family, whom he loved so much, and everyone who knew him. To know him was to love him. I’ll miss him a lot. Rest in Peace, Hoot."

Like Becky Lynch, several superstars from the WWE Universe paid their respects to Wyatt. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the company delivered a brilliant tribute show for The Eater of Worlds that featured Braun Strowman and Erick Rowan, Wyatt's best friends.