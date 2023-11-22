Could a blast from The Miz's past return at Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring why the RAW star needs to be cautious

The Miz is set for a huge match at Survivor Series: WarGames. The A-Lister will challenge Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship this Saturday. With that being said, Miz needs to be cautious of an enemy from the past heading into the event this weekend.

The person in question is none other than Dexter Lumis. The former Samuel Shaw was involved in a storyline with The Miz back in 2022. They feuded for several weeks on WWE RAW until Lumis earned a contract with the red brand.

It is possible that Dexter Lumis could return with a new gimmick at Survivor Series: WarGames. The 39-year-old can potentially attack Miz during the match and turn heel in the process. If that happens, then their roles would very much be reversed from their previous encounter.

That being said, the chances of Lumis showing up to cost Miz his match at the premium live event are slim to none. WWE could be looking to turn the match into a clean win for either the challenger or the champion.

Gunther’s chances of retaining the championship appears to be higher than The Miz. The Ring General has already made history as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time. He’ll achieve another milestone by beating a former eight-time Intercontinental Champion in Miz.

What did Gunther say about The Miz’s WWE career before Survivor Series: WarGames?

Gunther and The Miz were involved in a war of words on the final WWE RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames. The Ring General held his own against the A-Lister on the mic, but was taken out with a low blow.

The Intercontinental Champion would continue to take shots at Miz during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. Gunther said he doesn’t remember anything specific from Miz’s WWE career. Check out his comment below:

“No, I don’t remember anything specific out of Miz’s career, I can promise you that. As I said before, because I don’t know. I forget the years, I don’t know, maybe it was like, I’m really bad with the 2010 to 12, or something like that. I don’t know. But there was a time when I came up as a wrestler, or even later, I didn’t bother watching WWE because it was really not my thing."

Watch the full interview below:

It remains to be seen which of the two bonafide superstars will emerge as the champion this Saturday.

