Could Bobby Lashley's Elimination Chamber spot be in jeopardy? Potential twist explored

At Elimination Chamber 2024, Bobby Lashley will compete against five other men to earn a shot to compete for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. While Lashley might not be the biggest favorite going into the bout, a man with his strength and ability shouldn't be counted out.

At Elimination Chamber, a RAW Superstar could attack Lashley to ease up the competition. The name in question is Drew McIntyre. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the 47-year-old was involved in a physical altercation with Karrion Kross, seemingly leading to an arm injury to the former.

Later, when Bobby Lashley was seen nursing his arm backstage, he looked uncomfortable. Hence, McIntyre, being the heel he is, could attack The All Mighty before he enters the Chamber. This could be similar to how Edge attacked Kofi Kingston at Elimination Chamber 2009.

Expand Tweet

While the angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see how fans react if something like this happens. Regardless of what happens, many in the WWE Universe are looking forward to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Bobby Lashley credits WWE legend for mentoring him in his early pro wrestling career

When one looks at Bobby Lashley's pro wrestling career, he is undoubtedly one of the best superstars ever to do it. From winning titles to feuding with big names, the 47-year-old has done it all. However, in achieving all his accolades, Lashley has also received tremendous support from his peers.

During an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Lashley mentioned how he learned a lot about the pro wrestling business from Booker T in the early stages of his career:

"Definitely, when I first came in, one of the people I looked up to was Booker. And the reason why is because me and Booker feuded for a while when I was here [in WWE during his first run] when I first got in. He was one of the guys that kind of explained the business to me, kind of took me under his wing, and we had some great matches. I think Booker is definitely one [that helped him in pro wrestling]."

While Booker T currently enjoys his run in NXT as a commentator, Bobby Lashley continues to thrive on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what The All Mighty achieves in his career before calling it a day.