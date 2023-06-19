Bray Wyatt has not appeared on WWE television since late February. But the former Universal Champion could return with a solid plan next month.

He was amid a WrestleMania feud before being sidelined due to medical reasons. Now that Bray Wyatt is reportedly cleared to return, could we see him in an exciting angle at Money in the Bank in 2023?

Finn Balor is set to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at MITB 2023. Interestingly, Wyatt has a remarkable history with both of these superstars. While he has always had the option to attack Rollins and challenge him for the title, there is another possibility that the WWE creative could explore.

Almost four years ago at SummerSlam 2019, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt trounced Finn Balor to many fans' disappointment. Following the loss, The Prince took time off WWE television and returned to NXT, where he had another successful run as a top heel.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC We never saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs The Demon Finn Balor We never saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs The Demon Finn Balor https://t.co/YUCEUbApfj

Balor has returned to the main roster and is a part of The Judgment Day on RAW. However, recent episodes of the red show have teased a potential falling out between Balor and Priest.

As Rollins pointed out on RAW last week, Finn Balor has finally brought back the intensity that had made him the inaugural Universal Champion. The Prince can now part ways with The Judgment Day if the creative team is planning the group's implosion.

If that happens, WWE can book a memorable feud between Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt involving their supernatural gimmicks. The latter could return at Money in the Bank and attack Balor to make a statement and reignite their feud after four years.

This would help extend Rollins' title reign without damaging Balor's credibility. It might also give the latter a chance to finally come into his element on the red brand as a singles competitor.

There is no denying that Finn Balor does his best work while Triple H is overseeing his creative direction. The Game has always allowed The Prince to put his best foot forward, which was gravely missing when Vince McMahon booked Balor.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle In regards to the Finn Balor promo yes I love Seth Rollins crowd singing but I feel like they pushed it just a BIT too long because Finn was about to cut a very passionate promo it looked like #WWERaw In regards to the Finn Balor promo yes I love Seth Rollins crowd singing but I feel like they pushed it just a BIT too long because Finn was about to cut a very passionate promo it looked like #WWERaw https://t.co/47z1H549l5

But things could change for The Judgment Day member with an intense feud against Bray Wyatt. Not only will their rivalry help both superstars add more depth to their alter-egos, but it will also set up a massive match at SummerSlam that can propel both into the title picture.

Most importantly, it will finally help revive Balor's "Demon King" persona after his incredible gimmick was butchered with losses against Roman Reigns and Edge.

Unless WWE wants to reignite Bray Wyatt's feud with Bobby Lashley after their WrestleMania rivalry was halted, The Eater of Worlds is the best opponent for The Prince upon his WWE return.

Finn Balor deserves to be in the title picture, and it is about time that the storyline does justice to his talent on RAW.

