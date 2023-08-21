Could Brock Lesnar end his own 21-year WWE streak before he retires? Analyzing the chances

Brock Lesnar is currently a free agent, and he can show up on any brand he likes whenever he wants! In his latest feud, The Beast Incarnate worked on Monday Night RAW against Cody Rhodes. Prior to Rhodes, one of his major feuds was against Roman Reigns, and he showed up on both brands.

Interestingly, even though The Beast Incarnate has been working on Monday Night RAW often, he hasn't actually competed in a match during his time on the red brand. He has been involved in several segments, wreaked havoc, and even got into brawls but hasn't worked a proper bout. All his matches have been at WWE premium live events.

The last time Brock Lesnar competed on the red brand was on July 22, 2002, when he defeated Tommy Dreamer at the Van Andel Arena in Michigan, USA. Before retiring, The Beast can break this 21-year streak and finally work a match on Monday Night RAW.

WWE can create a storyline around the former World Heavyweight Championship breaking the streak on RAW.

It can be the perfect way to give closure to his legacy, especially since he started his WWE career on RAW against Jeff Hardy on April 21, 2002. However, The Beast Incarnate has worked on the red brand's house shows since 2002.

Reports reveal Brock Lesnar's possible final match

The Beast Incarnate last competed at WWE SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes, but Lesnar embraced The American Nightmare following the defeat, which Triple H later revealed that the moment was not planned.

With The Biggest Party of the Summer in rearview, fans have wondered if that was the last of The Beast in WWE. But it seems that the Stamford-based promotion isn't keen on letting go of Lesnar and wants to keep him around.

As per Xero News, Titanland hopes to keep the 10-time world champion until WrestleMania 41.

"WWE is hopeful to keep Brock Lesnar around until WrestleMania 41 in Minneapolis, Minnesota – if Minneapolis secures the event. It’s assumed it would be Brock Lesnar’s final match with the company."

It'll be interesting to see how The Beast Incarnate's story develops as time moves on. Triple H and Co will need an excellent creative direction in place and be wise about choosing the superstar who will retire one of WWE's greatest wrestlers ever!

