Could Bron Breakker's latest challenge lead to 38-year-old star's return? 

On Tuesday, Bron Breakker was all over the headlines after he challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. While most of the WWE Universe felt this move was a bit too ambitious, Breakker's challenge to Rollins could have a deeper meaning.

After having a dominant run in NXT, feuding with a name like Rollins could earn Breakker his ticket to the top. And if the up-and-coming star makes it to Monday Night RAW, then the one man who could benefit along with him would be Tommaso Ciampa.

Since late 2022, Ciampa has been sidelined due to a hip injury. However, reports suggest that the 38-year-old is eager to make his return. If these reports are accurate, who could be a better foe for Bron Breakker than Ciampa?

Previously, when Breakker made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW, he teamed up with Ciampa to take on the duo of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. That night, Breakker and Ciampa walked out as winners after the former pinned Dolph Ziggler.

While Breakker and Ciampa have shared the ring as teammates, it will be a treat for fans to watch them collide on a big stage. Considering both men have impeccable skills in the ring mixed with brute power, the WWE Universe can expect the duo to dish out five-star matches if they feud.

Which title will Bron Breakker go after if he is called up to the main roster?

Since Bron Breakker has called out Seth Rollins, it is safe to assume that he could join the red brand in the future. Still very young in his career, Breakker has a long way to go. However, one should not mistake his inexperience as incapability to challenge for a top title.

If the 25-year-old is moved to the main roster, it will make sense for him to go after Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. While rumors suggest Matt Riddle is next in line to challenge for the coveted title, a match between Gunther and Breakker would be of more interest. After all, the duo shares some history.

When Gunther was on NXT, Breakker defeated Dolph Ziggler to become NXT Champion. Then, in his first title defense, the 25-year-old beat The Ring General to retain his title. Together, the duo put on a stellar match and were greatly appreciated by the WWE Universe.

Considering that the two have locked horns before, it would make perfect sense to create a feud between Gunther and Bron Breakker with the Intercontinental Championship on the line. While Breakker will look to do what he did earlier, this also gives The Ring General a chance to avenge his defeat.

