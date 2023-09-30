Could Carmelo Hayes' title reign and match be in jeopardy at NXT No Mercy 2023? Analyzing crucial diversion

Carmelo Hayes has been at the top of his game ever since walking into NXT. He signed with WWE in 2021, and has since been on an unstoppable journey to stardom.

The 29-year-old won the NXT Championship in April this year, defeating another promising name from the brand, Bron Breakker. The NXT star soon found an ally in Trick Williams, who he often aided Melo his matches, and is also how he won the title in the first place. The champion's charismatic reign reached new heights when he declared it to be the 'Him' era.

At NXT No Mercy, Hayes will defend his title against Ilja Dragunov, while Trick Williams earned an opportunity to face Dominik Mysterio for the North American title. While signing the contract for their upcoming match, Carmelo accidentally listed his best friend Trick as one of the stars he feels he's better than. This is not the first time there has been a sniff of tension within Trick-Melo Gang.

Williams could cause an interruption in Melo's title match in a fit of rage to showcase his superiority and even challenge him for the NXT title. Either way, this could also pave the way for The Mad Dragon to be written off television for an upcoming potential main roster debut.

Carmelo Hayes has held the title for 178 days and counting. He has already appeared at ringside on RAW, teasing a potential main roster debut on the red brand soon. However, SmackDown stars The Street Profits also had a segment with Melo backstage, teasing that he might join their new faction on the blue brand.

Carmelo Hayes has another rival in Ricochet

Carmelo Hayes and Ricochet had quite the rivalry last year. Their match at NXT Worlds Collide was filled with jaw-dropping and high-flying moves that stood at par with each other.

The former Intercontinental Champion is quite nimble on his feet, making it difficult at times for his opponents to keep up with his offense. However, the NXT Champion took his win over Ricochet as a major bragging point and continued to boast about it. During a recent interview, he also took credit for bringing Ricochet back into the limelight of relevance.

"I wanted it the next couple of days after the first one [Hayes said about a rematch with Ricochet], just because I enjoyed working with Ricochet that much, and going up against him, and I think he brought a lot out of me. He brought the best out of me in a lot of ways and I think vice versa. I think that I gave him a kind of a boost that he needed."

At the NXT event, Becky Lynch will also defend her NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton. The tag team titles will also be on the line in a fatal-four-way tag team match.

Do you think Carmelo Hayes will retain his NXT Championship at No Mercy 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.