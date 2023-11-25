Could Charlotte Flair become a 16-time champion following SmackDown alliance? Taking a look at the possibility

Charlotte Flair is a record seven-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. She’s also a six-time former RAW Women’s Champion, one-time Diva's Champion and a former one-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with fellow blue brand superstar Asuka.

It is possible The Queen could add another title run to her already-impressive championship catalogue by once again winning the tag team titles, but tis time with Becky Lynch as her partner. The pair formed an alliance last week, along with Bianca Belair and Shotzi, on WWE SmackDown against Damage CTRL for Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Ideally, WWE would have Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch on the same brand to compete for, let alone win, the women’s tag team titles. The Queen is currently part of the SmackDown roster, while The Man is a headliner on Monday Night RAW.

Flair could instead pursue a tag team run with Shotzi as her partner, due to them both being on the Friday show. The pair have been involved in several tag team matches for the past several weeks, and that could continue even after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Charlotte Flair to feud with Becky Lynch after Survivor Series: WarGames? Looking at the clues from SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were best friends before they'd developed differences. The two were involved in a rather controversial title exchange segment in the lead-up to Survivor Series 2021. They even had a match against each other at the premium live event.

The two-fourth of WWE’s Four Horsewomen haven’t apparently sorted out their differences (at least from a storyline perspective). Flair and Lynch were close to getting involved an altercation during a backstage segment also involving Bianca Belair and Shotzi.

It is possible the angle could lead to a feud between Flair and Lynch after Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. It remains to be seen if the pair will be able to co-exist against Team Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames Match.