Could Chelsea Green's title loss on RAW lead to former champion's return at the WWE Royal Rumble? Analyzing the possibility

On Monday Night RAW this week, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost their Tag Team Championships to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. While Chance and Carter are a talented duo, no one expected Green and Niven to lose, given how popular they became with fans during their time as champions.

However, they did lose, and it will be crucial for the Stamford-based promotion to look towards the future. While there could be many possible reasons behind why Green and Niven lost their titles, one reason can be attributed to the company bringing about the return of a former WWE star.

The WWE legend in question is Mickie James. When Chelsea Green was in IMPACT Wrestling, she shared a friendship and a gruesome rivalry with James. While Green holds two victories over the WWE legend, the latter in their last match secured a win to make it 2-1.

Hence, WWE could book James to return at Royal Rumble 2024 and potentially begin a feud with Chelsea Green. While the angle is speculative, it makes sense because Green is reportedly set to receive a major push, and a victory over James could be the very beginning of this push.

The angle also makes sense because recently there was a Mickie James reference in the Stamford-based promotion.

In his first promo on RAW since making his return, CM Punk mentioned James which led to many believing she could make her return to WWE soon.

Former WWE writer recently praised Chelsea Green

Since returning to WWE at Royal Rumble 2023, Chelsea Green has had a great run in the promotion. While her recent title loss was a setback, overall Green did well and adapted to every situation she was put in. This earned her plenty of praise from the WWE Universe.

One man who also joined fans in praising Chelsea Green was former WWE Writer, Freddie Prinze Jr.

During an episode of his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, he mentioned that Green is making the most out of what the Stamford-based promotion is giving her.

Prinze Jr. said:

"They do give Chelsea and Piper backstage segments so they at least try to give them opportunities to get over in that regard, and then a small quick match that usually doesn't mean much. Chelsea's making the most of it."

The 32-year-old star receiving praise from a former WWE writer speaks volumes about the good work she has done since returning to the promotion. Now that she is reportedly going to receive a push, it will be interesting to see what she achieves.