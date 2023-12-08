Could CM Punk be the one to bring in 31-year-old star to SmackDown? Exploring the likelihood

After CM Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames, the promotion now boasts one of the best rosters in wrestling. The interesting fact is that the Stamford-based promotion's current roster seems extremely strong despite some superstars missing out due to injury and other reasons.

Once these missing stars make their comeback and debuts as well, nothing will stop WWE from creating even better superstars. One such star who has been missing after making several appearances is Jade Cargill. Signed in September, Cargill is yet to make her WWE in-ring debut.

However, the same could soon happen, and it could take place on SmackDown. This week, CM Punk is scheduled to appear on the blue brand. This is where Punk could introduce the former AEW star to the WWE Universe, and the latter could officially declare herself as a 2024 Royal Rumble entrant.

While the angle is speculative, it will be good to see CM Punk introducing Jade Cargill because the 31-year-old star will benefit plenty from Punk's popularity.

Also, another reason this angle makes sense is because fans have been waiting to see the former TBS Champion compete for a long time now.

Former WWE writer reveals why he thinks CM Punk missed RAW this week

After whatever transpired between CM Punk and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series: WarGames, the WWE Universe was certain that Rollins would be Punk's first opponent. Due to this, many also assumed that the 45-year-old would be part of Monday Night RAW.

However, that isn't the case yet. Till now, Punk is a free agent, and he is free to explore other brands within WWE as well. This week, The Second City Saint did not appear on RAW, and instead, he will be making an appearance on SmackDown. This led to speculations about why the Best in the World did not appear on the red brand.

While there could be several reasons behind the same, former WWE writer Vince Russo shared what he believes could be the ideal reason. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said:

"If they signed Punk last minute, I'm assuming maybe he had another commitment for tonight, okay, but Chris do you know what would happen if this were the old days and they signed somebody and all of a sudden, we have Monday Night RAW and there was a prior commitment? Do you know what they did? They paid those people off. They cut them a check. So, they were happy, those people understood, you know, that so-and-so was signed, and that's what you did."

The former WWE writer continued:

"So, I'm assuming bro, unless they are absolute dead-brain idiots, I am assuming that Punk had another commitment, maybe they signed him late, but like I said Chris, in the past you just paid off that third party. That's what you did."

While CM Punk missed RAW this week, he is scheduled to appear on the red brand next week. This development would certainly excite fans.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here