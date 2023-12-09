Could CM Punk's SmackDown return force Seth Rollins to reunite with former rival? Exploring the possibility

CM Punk had a huge message for Seth Rollins on SmackDown this week.

The Straight Edge Superstar teased The Visionary as his comeback feud without saying his name even once in his live promo on the blue brand.

Punk did name-drop Rollins’ former Shield stable mate, Roman Reigns, last night. He acknowledged The Tribal Chief before referencing his own ties to Paul Heyman. Is it possible that the veteran’s mind games could force Rollins to repair his fractured relationship with his former friend turned rival in Reigns?

To answer the question, probably not. Seth Rollins has his own issues to sort out with CM Punk, and he will (most likely) prefer to take care of them alone instead of colluding with Roman Reigns again.

The World Heavyweight Champion recently told Sports Illustrated that he is open to mending fences with his former opponent because he doesn’t have the time to hold grudges.

“I'm open to mending fences, if that's even possible. I know that might sound crazy, but I'm open to it. I'm almost 38, and I ain't got time to hold all these grudges. I think it's a lot of energy to hold that negativity in, and I'd like to put that energy somewhere else and make it positive. I'm open to all different facets of what this could be. I'm pretty open minded when it comes to stuff like that. I think there will be a way to make it work for everybody. He says he's the Best in the World, that ain't the case, I'm the Best in the World. I'll make anything work, no matter who it is."

CM Punk to be part of a blockbuster tag team match against Seth Rollins before WrestleMania? Looking at the potential

CM Punk name-dropped a lot of superstars on SmackDown last night, but none of them were Seth Rollins. The Second City Saint talked about headlining WrestleMania in his promo, and that led to an interesting backstage interaction with Cody Rhodes.

It is possible we could see a blockbuster tag team match involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes in the lead-up to WrestleMania 40 next year. Vince McMahon booked a similar match years ago when he pitted Batista and The Undertaker against Shawn Michaels and John Cena.

All four men battled in tag team matches on The Road to WrestleMania 23. 'Taker went on to defeat Batista for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Michaels, however, lost his WWE Championship main event against Cena on The Grandest Stage of them All.

What do you think will happen between CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below.