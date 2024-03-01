Could Dakota Kai be forced to ditch Bayley if 8-time women's champion returns after a year on SmackDown? Potential twist explored

Bayley is struggling to trust Dakota Kai in the wake of Damage CTRL’s implosion on SmackDown. The Role Model has chosen Iyo Sky as her opponent for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL. Could fans witness another huge twist amidst all the drama?

The two founding members of Damage CTRL will be in action this Friday on the blue brand as they team up against The Kabuki Warriors. Assuming WWE has a surprise return planned for the show, the company could book an eight-time women’s champion to return after a year-long absence.

The potential surprise returnee is none other than Alexa Bliss. Unless Triple H wants to do another storyline between Alexa Bliss and Damage CTRL, an angle involving Dakota Kai, Bayley, and their former rival seems highly unlikely - and that includes a potential alliance between Dakota and Bliss.

At the time of the writing, there’s no word on Alexa Bliss’ timetable for a potential return. The former RAW Women’s Champion hasn’t appeared since Royal Rumble 2023, when she failed to dethrone Bianca Belair for the title.

Dakota Kai to earn Bayley’s trust on SmackDown this week? Looking at the possibility

Dakota Kai wants Bayley to know she can trust her. She defended the Role Model from Kabuki Warriors and Iyo Sky several weeks ago on SmackDown. Dakota would be mysteriously attacked backstage on the blue brand a few days later.

It is possible Dakota could earn Bayley’s trust through her actions on SmackDown this Friday. She might put herself in harm’s way to protect the Role Model from getting jumped by Damage CTRL before, during, or after the tag team match.

This could potentially lead to a massive swerve during the WWE Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania XL. It remains to be seen how Triple H books the Damage CTRL storyline on the road to the Biggest Show of the Year.

Do you think Dakota Kai will be able to win Bayley's trust this Friday on SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE