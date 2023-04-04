Could Endeavor buying WWE affect Brock Lesnar's future? Exploring if a UFC-like issue arises again

The UFC-WWE merger after Endeavor bought the wrestling company opened a lot of new possible deals but may also have opened old wounds that could affect people like Brock Lesnar. While The Beast has had a notable run with both brands, it's not always smooth sailing.

The Beast Incarnate left WWE in 2004 to pursue his NFL career. He signed with the Minnesota Vikings for a while, but his career in the sport didn't last long, so it didn't take a while for him to find a place in MMA. He began a career in the sport in 2007, signing with the UFC in the heavyweight division the following year.

Brock's fame was on full display, despite losing his debut match against former champion Frank Mir. He went on to have four successful fights, gaining the UFC Heavyweight Championship along the way. Lesnar confirmed his retirement from the octagon in 2015, announcing that he had re-signed with WWE and noted his battle with diverticulitis. This time around, the company still offered him a handsome amount of money. His reported problems with money in the sport came years later.

Brock defeated Mark Hunt at UFC 200, coming out of retirement in 2016 despite being signed with WWE. Another bout was teased against Daniel Cormier in 2018, but it didn't go through. According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar wanted a certain price to fight DC, especially since the superstar was about to go through a tough camp at 42. However, the MMA company decided not to continue as they were comfortable with their deal with ESPN+.

"UFC, with the ESPN deal, doesn’t have the financial pressure of needing to do so. UFC doesn’t need Lesnar back nearly as bad now as they would have when they were openly talking about it. If Lesnar was seriously considering coming back, and for Lesnar, every play is economics, the situation had changed significantly as far as the nature of the deal that would have to be offered.” [H/T Bloody Elbow]

With the UFC-WWE merge, fans of Brock Lesnar shouldn't be worried about his position. Since Ari Emanuel will still put Vince McMahon in WWE, Lesnar won't have problems with creative and money in the Stamford-based promotion. Especially since Lesnar is close with McMahon.

Brock Lesnar's appearance at RAW after the UFC-WWE merger saw him destroy a top star

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has returned to becoming a heel in WWE once again, putting his sights on the company's top superstar Cody Rhodes.

The aforementioned stars were supposed to team up against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns for the main event, but The Beast Incarnate attacked his teammate instead. He continued his attack even outside the ring, putting Rhodes through barricades, steel steps, and chairs.

Aside from Brock Lesnar, it remains to be seen what changes can be visibly seen in WWE following their new deal with Endeavor and the UFC.

