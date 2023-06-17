Could female star return after 518 days to help Cody Rhodes against Rhea Ripley? It's not Brandi Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has so far failed to get his hands on Dominik Mysterio. The American Nightmare gets constantly stopped in his tracks by Rhea Ripley. The 37-year-old star might need some sort of backup to take care of Mami, who will do whatever it takes to ruin the Money in the Bank match for the babyface.

Cody Rhodes could ask for a small favor from a former WWE Superstar to help take care of Rhea Ripley. The star in question is Mickie James. The former Divas Champion's last WWE appearance was at the 2022 Royal Rumble. She could return after 518 days to fend off The Eradicator at Money in the Bank 2023.

For those unaware, Mickie James showed up to the Women’s Royal Rumble match with the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship. She walked to the ring while her Hardcore Country theme song blasted through the arena speakers. James entered the match at number 20, which only lasted 11 minutes and 40 seconds, and was eliminated by Lita.

Rhea Ripley was also in the match. The Eradicator of the Judgment Day spent 31 minutes, the most after Bianca Belair, who stayed for 47 minutes and 30 seconds in the match before runner-up Charlotte Flair eliminated her. For those unaware, the Queen was eliminated by eventual winner Ronda Rousey.

Will Rhea Ripley cost Cody Rhodes his match at Money in the Bank?

Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio came face-to-face last week on RAW. Dom Dom was introduced as the other guest by The Miz on his show. The second-generation star engaged in a war of words. Dom slapped Cody and immediately hid behind Rhea Ripley.

The two superstars once again came face-to-face on RAW this past Monday. Cody Rhodes interrupted Rhea Ripley’s championship belt reveal segment and challenged Dominik to a match at Money in the Bank. Mami accepted the match on Dominik’s behalf. Her actions sparked a tweet from Cody’s wife Brandi Rhodes.

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will. Papa wont hit Mami... but Mommy will.

Rhea Ripley will likely cost Cody his match against Dominik two weeks from this Saturday at Money in the Bank in London. It remains to be seen how the top star will counter the Judgment Day’s mind games.

