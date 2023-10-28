Could former champion be responsible for IYO SKY's title match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Possible reasons for last minute moderation explored

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is one week away, and the match card for the Saudi Arabia event is stacked. Numerous top stars and championship bouts have been booked for the show, with two just being made yesterday. One contest was confirmed prior to SmackDown, with a women's bout being announced during the show.

IYO SKY is now set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel. This inclusion was surprising, as IYO is currently being advertised for a live event in New York that very same day. Some fans now believe that the bout was a last-minute addition to the card.

If the title match was indeed added at the last minute, it may be due to the arrival of Kairi Sane. The Pirate Princess has been rumored to be returning for quite some time. There is a chance that she will be back just in time for Crown Jewel next Saturday.

WWE may want Kairi to do one of two things at the big show in Saudi Arabia. First and foremost, she could align with IYO to re-form The Sky Pirates. As a result, Sane could cost Belair the victory.

Alternatively, Sane could potentially confront whoever wins post-match. Kairi's theme song playing and her coming out to confront the champion could make for a great and memorable moment that will be remembered for years to come.

Another match was booked for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 yesterday

As noted, two bouts were confirmed for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 event in Saudi Arabia yesterday. One was the aforementioned bout between Bianca Belair and IYO SKY, while the other featured an icon of the ring.

John Cena will return to action at the big show, and he will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. This comes after the 16-time World Champion has had issues with The Bloodline ever since he returned to WWE TV a few months ago, and Jimmy Uso immediately interrupted him.

Solo Sikoa is known as The Enforcer of The Bloodline. His nickname is well-deserved, too, as he frequently lays top stars out. Cena has fallen victim to Solo and his Samoan Spike on more than one occasion now.

Fans know that WWE Crown Jewel 2023 could be the last or one of the last chances to witness John Cena in a big wrestling match. With his age and Hollywood commitments, his time in the ring is coming to an end.

Can The Cenation Leader put away the extremely talented but still new Solo Sikoa? Will Solo create his mark on history by defeating Cena in what could be the legend's last match? There is a lot of intrigue ahead of next Saturday.

