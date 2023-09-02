Could former champion return after 580+days at Payback 2023? Exploring the possibility

WWE Payback 2023 is just hours away, and anticipation and excitement are building to a crescendo among fans. The most recent edition of SmackDown saw John Cena announcing himself as the host, adding to the show's intrigue. Furthermore, there's speculation that Maryse might make her long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion, ending an absence of more than 580 days.

Maryse's return could potentially occur during the singles bout between The Miz and LA Knight. On last night's episode of SmackDown, The Megastar mentioned Maryse, while mocking The A-Lister. If she does end up interfering in the match, it could lead to an unexpected loss for LA Knight, adding a compelling twist to the premium live event.

The last time Maryse made a television appearance was on November 29, 2021, when she aligned with The Miz, and confronted Edge during one of his promos. This confrontation eventually led to a mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble 2022, where Beth Phoenix teamed up with Edge against Miz and Maryse. However, this resulted in the victory of Edge and Beth. Since then, Maryse hasn't been seen in a match.

It remains to be seen whether Maryse will indeed make her return at Payback 2023 or not. Additionally, if The Miz wins with Maryse's assistance, it could potentially lead to another chapter in the feud between Knight and Miz after this premium live event.

WWE confirmed the main event for Payback 2023

SmackDown last night served as the go-home show for Payback 2023. During the show, Michael Cole confirmed the main event of Payback, revealing that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the show. This marks the first time the World Heavyweight title will headline a premium live event, adding to the significance of the event.

In addition to the main event, the card for the show features several highly anticipated matches. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will team up to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed Tag Team titles. Rey Mysterio will defend his title against Austin Theory in a rematch. Also, Rhea Ripley will face her former friend, Raquel Rodriguez, in a Women's World Championship match.

There's also a Steel Cage match scheduled between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus. Moreover, Cody Rhodes will appear as a special guest on Grayson Waller Effect.

Overall, the card looks promising and thrilling for fans. For those who may not be aware, Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, at 7:30 PM at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

