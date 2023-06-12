Could former champion return to RAW and confront Seth Rollins? Piecing together the clues so far

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions 2023 and took on challengers immediately. He first defended his title against Damian Priest on WWE RAW on June 5, 2023, whom he defeated. However, his next challenger could be one from WWE’s developmental brand.

On the June 7, 2023, episode of NXT, Bron Breakker stood in the parking lot and called out Seth Rollins. Bron urged The Visionary to come over to NXT and put the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. While The Architect is scheduled for the June 12 episode of RAW, it’s possible that the former WWE NXT Champion will make his way to the red brand as well.

Bron Breakker had previously appeared on the red brand in 2022 to team up with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode). His final appearance on RAW was after WrestleMania 38, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler for the NXT Championship.

He lost the title to Carmelo Hayes at Stand & Deliver 2023. Considering he has called out the champion of the red brand at a time he is not holding any NXT title, it’s possible Breakker will turn up at WWE RAW to confront Rollins.

However, Breakker’s appearance on RAW will possibly be a build-up to a match on WWE NXT. As per reports, Nick Khan is trying to bring more main roster superstars to the Gold and Black brand in an attempt to boost the ratings.

Seth Rollins has an NXT Championship milestone which Bron Breakker cannot break

WWE NXT has only one championship for the men’s division, which is the NXT Championship. It was established in 2012, and a tournament with four NXT superstars and four main roster superstars was conducted to decide the champion.

Seth Rollins defeated Drew McIntyre in the quarter-finals, Michael McGillicutty in the semi-finals, and Jinder Mahal in the finals to become the inaugural NXT Champion.

While there have been other NXT Champions since then, no one can ever be the first NXT Champion! This is an achievement that Seth Rollins has bagged, and it’s staying with him till the time WWE uses the title.

