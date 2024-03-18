Could former champion turn heel after 734+ days on WWE RAW following last week's disturbing incident? Chances explored

WWE Monday Night RAW last week was a stacked show, but one topic that got everybody talking came from an unlikely source. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell had a tag team match against Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri, but things soon went awry.

Candice LeRae suddenly snapped at Maxxine while she was attempting her variation of The Worm. The Poison Pixie mentioned the crowd turning on Dupri and even went as far as to say the women in the locker room don't like her. Candice then shockingly took a low route and mentioned Maxxine's brother, who had passed away years prior.

One person who seemed astonished by this behavior was Indi Hartwell. Indi is Candice's long-time partner, but she hasn't appeared to be on board with Candice's new attitude. That could change on WWE RAW, however, as Hartwell could turn heel for the first time in 734+ days.

Indi Hartwell last competed as a heel back in March of 2022 when she was aligned with Persia Pirotta (Steph De Lander). The two ended up feuding, which led to Indi becoming a babyface in WWE, which she has remained in the two years since.

While it was clear that the star was put off by LeRae's actions, she could realize that Candice was right. They picked up their first big win in a while thanks to The Poison Pixie's actions, so Hartwell coming around and seeing that it worked could make sense.

She could either shockingly betray someone, attack a star backstage, or decide to berate Maxxine Dupri with more vile verbiage. Regardless, fans should not be shocked to see Indi join Candice on the dark side.

WWE RAW's women's division will feature a massive singles match

While things are heating up in the middle of the card for RAW's women's division, the top stars have a lot going on, too. There has been an ongoing feud mixing Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley for quite some time now.

This will continue on Monday Night RAW, as Becky Lynch and Nia Jax will clash for a third time. This time, however, the two former RAW Women's Champions will battle in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Becky has yet to defeat Nia one-on-one, so she aims to finally do so ahead of WrestleMania. Meanwhile, Jax is still angry over her loss at Elimination Chamber Perth. Both will aim to maim the other.

The match is a risk for The Man, as she will battle Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania. She will hope to be done with Jax following the bout.

