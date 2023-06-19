Could former Mr. MITB return and repeat history at Money in the Bank? Chances of massive twist happening

The WWE Money in the Bank premium live event will be broadcast live from the O2 arena in London on July 1st, 2023.

Even though the card appears good so far, there is still room for improvement. Will WWE use former Mr. Money in the Bank, Brock Lesnar, to heighten the drama?

Lesnar hasn't appeared on any WWE programming since defeating Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions and is currently not scheduled for the premium live event in London. However, the legend has made unannounced appearances before, so you never know!

Throughout his time in the WWE, Lesnar has made several comebacks, but his appearance at Money in the Bank 2019 is one of the most noteworthy. He had been absent from television and was not on the match card, but ended up winning the ladder match. The 45-year-old later won the WWE Universal Championship by cashing in on the contract against Seth Rollins.

Is it possible for history to repeat itself? Will WWE swerve its audience yet again? If the Beast Incarnate appears at the Money in the Bank event in 2023, he has a good chance of winning the contract.

There have been no updates on Lesnar's status for this premium live event. However, given his recent victory over Rhodes and his rumored presence on RAW following Money in the Bank 2023, he could very well be a part of the show.

Do you think that The Beast will be able to replicate history and win the traditional ladder match?

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will probably resume their feud after Money in the Bank

There has been a lot of speculation online about a potential clash between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at the biggest event of the summer.

With Rhodes' victory at Backlash last month and Lesnar's triumph at Night of Champions, both athletes currently have one victory each. However, neither superstar managed to pull off a particularly decisive win, so a third match would be ideal.

Cody Rhodes has been in dire need of a huge victory, and he stands to benefit significantly from what is certain to be an extremely exciting gimmick match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam.

The fight between Rhodes and Lesnar should end in a bloody brawl, with Rhodes emerging triumphant as WWE builds him back up for the possibility of a renewed rivalry with Roman Reigns.

