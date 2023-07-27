Could former tag team return after 1,625+ days following Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's injury? Exploring the possibilities!

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were injured by Rhea Ripley on two consecutive episodes of WWE RAW. The former tag team champions may not be seen together for a while, considering the extent of Morgan’s injury.

Given that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan’s tag team was one of the more dominant teams in the Women’s division, if WWE is to replace them, it will have to be with two superstars whose dominance is well-known to the WWE Universe.

Two former WWE Superstars who have teamed up only once before would be perfect to fill this void – Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. They participated in the inaugural Women's Tag Team Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2019, but they never managed to secure the titles.

Undoubtedly, fans will enjoy the return of Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka to the squared circle. Furthermore, with Snuka and Jax being The Rock’s cousins, their returns can add to The Bloodline saga’s hype!

Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley can battle for the title at SummerSlam 2023

After Rhea Ripley took out Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW, fans speculated that The Eradicator’s next opponent will be Rodriguez.

In fact, WWE had been teasing a singles feud between the superstars. However, Rodriguez has been tied to the tag division as a champion alongside Morgan – until recently, that is.

Rodriguez and Morgan lost the championships to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville after The Eradicator attacked Raquel Rodriguez.

On the following episode, Liv Morgan challenged Rhea Ripley to avenge her tag team partner but was brutally attacked by the Women’s World Champion. The attack was enough to sideline Liv Morgan for a while, creating the perfect opportunity to push a rivalry between Rodriguez and Ripley!

WWE is yet to confirm this match for SummerSlam 2023. Do you think the two should square off at The Biggest Party of the Summer? Let us know in the comments section below!

