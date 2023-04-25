Free agency hasn't been as active for WWE as many fans had hoped. While prominent names like Jay White and Brian Cage have signed with AEW, Triple H and Vince McMahon have yet to make a huge free agent signing.

One big-name wrestler who is set to become a free agent is former multi-time Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks. The former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion is allegedly set to rejoin the free agent pool next month. Could she make a huge return to WWE later this year?

Mone officially left WWE at the start of 2023, opting to sign a short-term deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom. She debuted by attacking IWGP Women's Champion Kairi at Wrestle Kingdom 17 before taking the title from the former NXT Women's Champion a month later.

Fightful reports that while she signed a short-term extension to work a date in Long Beach on May 21, her official deal has expired.

The report also notes that both Mone and NJPW/Stardom could agree to an extension to keep her in Japan. Until news of a new deal surfaces, Mone could be in a different wrestling ring by June.

Would Sasha Banks return to WWE after her earlier exit?

While it would seem a bit strange for Banks to leave and return within the first half of the year, it wouldn't be the first time a star departed and later returned to WWE. Both Drew McIntyre and Cody Rhodes left and eventually returned to the company after building themselves up outside the WWE bubble.

Banks, however, walked out of the company last May after winning the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania. She stayed out of the ring until her contract expired at the beginning of 2023.

The upcoming Draft and a slight hiring freeze in effect could hinder a potential return, however. But with Sasha's star power and name recognition, she should have all the leverage she needs should she opt to come back.

There are also many feuds awaiting her in the Stamford-based promotion, from Iyo Sky to Bianca Belair to Rhea Ripley. NXT also offers up newer challenges against women like Roxanne Perez and Zoey Stark.

Banks is still a huge name in the industry, and with Triple H in charge, she may negotiate a favorable deal.

Everyone will need to keep their eyes open for the end of May, when AEW Double or Nothing takes place and her last official date with Stardom will have lapsed. Mone will likely want to make a big impact no matter where she signs.

