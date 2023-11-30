Could Gunther find rare alliance in 44-year old UFC legend? Analyzing likelihood of WWE crossover following the merger

Gunther took over the WWE Universe by storm with his iconic reign as Intercontinental Champion - a title the Austrian has held for 530+ days and counting now. Many a foe have attempted to crush him, but Gunther proved them all wrong.

Most recently, former UFC fighter Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on Gunther's in-ring persona and performance while citing him to be one of his favorite WWE stars. The 44-year old highlighted how wrestlers center their moves around acrobatics when they should focus on strength. He did so while taking a shot at AEW stars - The Young Bucks.

With WWE's merger with UFC birthing TKO Holdings, a crossover of talents is rather inevitable. Cormier fought his last match in August 2020, and subsequently announced his retirement. However, in light of the union of the two mega promotions of their respective sports, Daniel Cormier could introduce, or even accompany Gunther for his next major feud on a platform like Royal Rumble or even WrestleMania.

The RAW Superstar has displayed his dominance and strength time and time again. His vicious chops in the ring are enough to make anyone run in the opposite direction. Gunther constantly enhances and improves his in-ring moves every week, deeming the gold around his waist to be worthy only to a true wrestler who respects the sacred mat.

Gunther still needs to be cautious about former WWE Champion The Miz

The two men collided at Survivor Series: WarGames for the Intercontinental Championship. The A-Lister turned face a few weeks ago, and was hell bent on being a nine time title holder for a championship he 'made relevant' and was synonymous with.

Despite a low blow and varied moves to stay atop, The Miz still failed to win the title, leaving him furious. The two stars confronted each other on RAW after the premium live event, citing they still have a long way to go despite Gunther being pleased with his performance.

The A-Lister recently turning a new leaf seems to have him focused on winning gold and being taken seriously by the WWE Universe. The Ring General was also vocal about having outgrown the championship some time back, teasing the possibility of him losing it sometime soon. In light of such an event, it would be apt if The Miz were next in line, given his persona and title history.

WWE is currently gearing up for mega feuds involving Randy Orton and CM Punk following their hugely celebrated return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Taking into account their history and wrestling statistics, it will not be surprising if they find themselves standing opposite Gunther in the squared circle.

