Could Gunther miss WWE Royal Rumble 2024? What we know so far

It is unknown if Gunther is booked for WWE Royal Rumble 2024. However, given the status of the Ring General and the upcoming Premium Live Event, it is safe to assume that he would be part of the event in some capacity.

The Intercontinental Champion had his last match on the December 18, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. He successfully defended his title against The Miz in an incredible match. The Imperium leader also had instructions for Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Gunther didn’t appear at the WWE Holiday Live Tour in Madison Square Garden on December 26. The reason for his absence was seemingly confirmed after he shared a picture of himself with his newborn and wife, Jinny, on social media. It seems he has taken a break to spend time with his family for the Holiday season; thus, it is unlikely that he'll miss the Royal Rumble.

The Austrian might return to television in the build-up to WWE Royal Rumble 2024. It is possible he could find his next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship. It remains to be seen if the champion will enter the Royal Rumble like last year or defend his title in a non-Rumble match.

Gunther to defend his title against top RAW star at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Looking at the possibility

Gunther put on a series of incredible matches in 2023. The Ring General successfully retained his Intercontinental Championship against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and The Miz, to name a few.

It is possible his next challenger could be a top RAW star in Jey Uso. The former Bloodline member has yet to win a singles title. He helped Kofi Kingston against Imperium on the December 18 episode of the red brand.

He also defeated Ludwig Kaiser in singles competition later that night. The angle might lead to a title match between the Ring General and the Yeet Master at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.