Could Gunther be in serious trouble if former WWE Champion returns after 79 weeks to target The Ring General? Analyzing the chances

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series this year against The Miz. While his title defense looks relatively easy, things might become a nightmare for The Ring General if a former champion returns.

The superstar who could return after 79 weeks and hunt down the Imperium leader is none other than Randy Orton. The Viper has been away from WWE for quite some time now, from May 20, 2022, to be precise, and his return is rumored to be on the horizon.

He is reportedly set to make his return at Survivor Series this year. With Gunther running out of legitimate opponents for his title, Randy Orton could be the one who poses a real threat to the champion.

However, the possibility of it happening is quite low, as Randy Orton might not go after the Intercontinental Champion after his return. The Apex Predator is reportedly set to join Cody Rhodes and his team for the Men's WarGames match.

Orton will most likely team up with the face team to battle The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. He might herald his potential storyline from thereon, attacking any participants of the face team.

Possibility of Gunther losing at Survivor Series 2023

Survivor Series will feature one of the most incredible matches between two of the greatest Intercontinental Champions. The Miz will lock horns with The Ring General for the prestigious IC Title.

While the A-Lister made the coveted 44-year-old title relevant, Gunther has revived its lost glory. Therefore, a match between the two will likely be an enthralling encounter.

However, the possibility of the Imperium leader losing the title is quite low. This is because WWE has been building him up as an indomitable force on the main roster, and the company reportedly has huge plans for him.

According to Xero News, Gunther will most likely walk into WrestleMania 40 as the Intercontinental Champion. As of now, he is rumored to defend his coveted title against Brock Lesnar at Mania.

Xero News' tweet

Therefore, the 36-year-old losing at Survivor Series against The Miz is unlikely.

Expand Tweet

Would you like to see The Miz beat The Ring General at Survivor Series WarGames? Sound off in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.