Could injured WWE Superstar secretly be the reason behind The Bloodline's implosion? Analysing the masterplan of Roman Reigns' oldest enemy

Roman Reigns takes the lion's share of the blame for The Bloodline's implosion but could a currently injured champion secretly be the mastermind behind the dominant heel faction's brutal break-up?

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens shares a long history with The Tribal Chief and his villainous group. Many fans often forget that Owens was the first title challenger for Reigns, whom he didn't beat clean in his current reign.

KO did his best to expose Reigns, especially after unfairly losing his championship matches, but none paid heed. Ultimately, he walked away from the champion and his feud after hitting him with a stunner.

A year later, Ownes' real-life best friend Sami Zayn got involved with The Bloodline and became The Honorary Uce. He did everything for Roman Reigns except betray KO. Zayn's exit from the group created a domino effect, with The Usos becoming familiar with Reigns' selfish side.

Zayn and KO then ended The Usos' historic tag team championship reign at WrestleMania, marking the beginning of The Bloodline's end. Interestingly, Kevin Owens remained directly or indirectly influenced by every turning point that has led to Roman Reigns losing his cousins today.

He was also spotted sporting The Usos' "We The Ones" t-shirt and their iconic red shoes even when he was feuding with different superstars on another show. Kevin Owens wore "The Bloodline" shirts when fresh from the title defeat against Roman Reigns.

His and Zayn's rivalry with The Usos was too intense to deem his actions co-incidental. KO has been a consistent thorn in Reign's side, devoiding the Tribal Chief of any morsel of peace at the most unexpected turns.

It wouldn't be wise to put it past KO that he meticulously directed The Bloodline's downfall, aiming at Roman Reigns being left alone with no help. After all, external influences previously stopped Owens from winning the world championship during Reigns' current run, and he would want to return the favor.

KO and Sami Zayn would be glad to see the events on WWE SmackDown this week. Owens sustained an injury last week on the blue brand and only appeared at MITB alongside his tag team partner. In the main event, they were present to root for The Usos against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso finally challenges Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

This week on the blue brand, The Usos put Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ruthlessly manipulated his cousins into letting their guard down before launching a vicious attack. Reigns and Sikoa forced Jey Uso to watch as they punished Jimmy Uso at ringside.

The latter was rushed to the hospital, and Jey Uso accompanied his brother, but he returned in time to end the show on a brilliant note. Reigns and Sikoa awaited Jey's arrival in the ring, and the latter entered through the crowd to a loud pop.

Jey Uso then used a steel chair to make a statement against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, teasing the punishment he would inflict on the Tribal Chief and Enforcer. Reigns took one chair shot but escaped in time, leaving Sikoa to take the beating.

But Jey had a message for the Tribal Chief before the champion could leave. He picked up the title, got on the microphone, and demanded the Tribal Chief accept his challenge so he could whoop Reigns' a**.

The main event Jey Uso has well and truly evolved into his final form. The horror in Roman Reigns' eyes spoke volumes about what to expect when these two superstars lock horns with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. And it could all unfold in less than a month at SummerSlam 2023.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes