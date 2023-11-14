Could JD McDonagh's initiation into The Judgment Day reflect history? Analyzing the possibility

JD McDonagh has been finally accepted into The Judgment Day. The Irish Ace sacrificed himself for the faction on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. His actions prompted Rhea Ripley to convince Damian Priest to let him in the group.

McDonagh’s initiation into The Judgment Day may lead to the same angle where Sami Zayn joined The Bloodline and ended up betraying their leader. The former Honorary Uce managed to win the trust of the SmackDown faction, only for them to kick him out of the group.

That said, things seem to be a little different when it comes to JD McDonagh’s inclusion in The Judgment Day. The Irish Ace has a history with Finn Balor, as the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion trained him.

Balor had been vouching for McDonagh to join the stable since day one. Even Dominik Mysterio was appreciative of the former Jordan Devlin’s actions. It all came down to how Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest viewed his actions.

The Nightmare thought McDonagh did the right thing by putting his body on the line for them and that he deserved to be a part of the family. The development comes just two weeks before The Judgment Day goes to war with Team Cody Rhodes at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

Did The Judgment Day get a fifth member on WWE RAW?

Damian Priest and Finn Balor put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE RAW this week. Drew McIntyre arrived in the crucial moments of the match to turn the outcome in favor of the champions.

The Scottish Warrior delivered a Claymore to Main Event Jey Uso outside the ring. He then put him back inside the squared circle, allowing Finn Balor to pin his opponent for the win. McIntyre then walked up the ramp, where he shook hands with Rhea Ripley.

It remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes will manage to recruit another member to his team in time for his massive match against The Judgment Day at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

