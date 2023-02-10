Could Jey Uso return on WWE SmackDown tonight? Looking at his issues with The Bloodline

WWE SmackDown tonight will be the final test of Jey Uso's allegiance to The Bloodline. The Right Hand Man is penciled in to defend his tag team title alongside his brother, while Roman Reigns is demanding explanations for his recent behavior.

Last week, Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium members Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser to win the SmackDown Tag Team Title Contenders Tournament Final. They are scheduled to face Jimmy and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown tonight, but the latter has been missing since the Royal Rumble event.

Since his disappearance, Jey Uso has been using social media to give subtle hints about his plans and continue the implosion story. He used the same to declare his exit from The Bloodline. His latest Instagram story is teasing a return on WWE SmackDown tonight. The 37-year-old star mentions being at an airport, which has led to fans believing he is booking a flight to be at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

It's still possible that Jey may not show up until after the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. Set for February 18, the extravaganza will be held in Montreal, Canada, and The Usos cannot be a part of the proceedings due to their DUI history in the country. However, they are rumored to have big plans at WrestleMania 39.

Jey Uso no-showing on WWE SmackDown tonight will add to the drama unfolding on the blue brand. Jimmy might be forced to pick a different partner for the upcoming bout. Solo Sikoa is an obvious choice, however, the duo may lack teamwork which could be capitalized upon by Strowman and Ricochet.

WWE SmackDown: Jey Uso addressed his absence from The Bloodline last week

Sami Zayn's betrayal shook the foundations of The Bloodline. The Honorary Uce was a beloved member of the stable despite his lack of blood connection. Jey Uso was the superstar most affected by the sudden turn of events as Zayn had recently earned his trust and friendship.

Jey was absent from The Bloodline last week. This caused Roman Reigns to flip out on Jimmy Uso, who believes that his brother will return on WWE SmackDown tonight. Taking to Instagram, Jey addressed his absence from the blue brand after the show had finished.

The Usos have successfully defended their Undisputed Tag Team Championships on both RAW and SmackDown shows. Their historic reign began after they dethroned RK-Bro in May last year and boast wins against The New Day, Street Profits and Alpha Academy.

