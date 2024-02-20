Could Jimmy Uso's actions on RAW force former champion to turn face for the first time in two years? Exploring the possibility 

During the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Jimmy Uso once again came in between Jey Uso's aspirations of winning a singles championship in WWE. In the main event of the red brand, Jey faced Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship and put up a splendid performance.

However, just when the former Bloodline member was about to win, Jimmy interfered and cost him the match. Later, Jimmy also launched a vicious attack on his brother. While the 38-year-old continues to enjoy his actions, he might soon force a former champion to turn face and side with Jey Uso.

The former champion who could turn face is Solo Sikoa. Currently a member of The Bloodline, Sikoa is aligned with Jimmy Uso. However, it is to be noted that whenever Jimmy attacks Jey, Sikoa is never present. This could indicate that the former NXT North American Champion does not enjoy his brother's actions.

Hence, if Jimmy Uso continues his actions and harms Jey Uso, it won't be surprising to see Solo Sikoa turn babyface. While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see something like that happen since Jey will also get much-needed backup.

Jimmy Uso also interfered in a major WWE Superstar's match on RAW

As we approach WrestleMania 40, it seems like The Bloodline has begun its antics. While attacking Jey Uso on RAW was only done by Jimmy Uso, the episode of the red brand began with Jimmy and Solo Sikoa costing a major WWE Superstar his match.

The major WWE Superstar in question is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare faced Drew McIntyre in a singles match to kick off the latest episode of RAW. While both men had their moments in the contest, Rhodes was close to winning. However, an interference from Jimmy prevented Rhodes from doing the same.

While The American Nightmare was able to fight the interference from Jimmy, Solo Sikoa also entered the scene, and when the referee was distracted, he attacked Rhodes with a Samoan Spike. Seeing Sikoa do that to Cody reminded many people of WrestleMania 39, where Rhodes had suffered a similar fate.

This attack from Sikoa led to Drew McIntyre taking advantage and delivering a Claymore Kick to get a win over Rhodes. While the result was positive for The Scottish Warrior, Rhodes will not be happy with how things played out. It will be interesting to see how The American Nightmare responds to this attack by The Bloodline.

What are your thoughts on the events that transpired on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!