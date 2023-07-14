Could LA Knight's next rival be disclosed on SmackDown? Piecing together the clues so far! 

LA Knight is one of the most popular names in WWE right now. He was anticipated to garner a massive push and win the Money in the Bank ladder match. Despite his loss, the promotion is devising a plan around the 40-year-old's future in the company.

A couple of days prior to Money in the Bank, LA Knight, Austin Theory, and AJ Styles were involved in a match for the US Championship at a WWE live event in Dublin. While Theory retained the title, Knight hit him with a stunner. This led to speculation of a feud between the two.

Triple H stated at the Money in the Bank press conference that 'good things come to those who wait' when asked about LA Knight's future and not winning the briefcase. WWE might have been teasing the former Million Dollar Champion vying for the US Championship. His engagement with the WWE Universe has been nothing short of phenomenal during his limited time on the main roster. Thus, making it apt that he go after Austin Theory for the title.

Knight and Theory could confront each other on the upcoming edition of SmackDown, paving the way for a title match at SummerSlam.

The 40-year-old was associated with IMPACT Wrestling prior to joining the Stamford-based promotion, where he performed under his real name Shaun Ricker. Additionally, fans have also spotted him in varied WWE segments over the years.

Kevin Nash claimed he was not a fan of LA Knight's gimmick

The wrestling world is largely captivated by LA Knight's mic capabilities and in-ring persona. Some WWE veterans have cited being a fan of the former Million Dollar Champion, while some do not. One, in particular, was Kevin Nash, who cited that Knight was a rip off of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Hall of Famer highlighted that there was no difference between Knight and the top names of the Attitude Era. He also questioned why the WWE star did not get over or make a name for himself in the previous promotions he worked with

"There's so many people who agree that LA is doing The Rock/Austin," Nash began. "I mean, the guy's been in the business for like 10 years — why didn't he get over anywhere else? If you're not over in three years, it's probably just not gonna happen."

In the eventuality of LA Knight possibly dethroning Austin Theory, there will be a plethora of opponents for him.

There have been no reports of a US Championship match at SummerSlam, but a confrontation between the two on SmackDown would be apt for the commencement of their rivalry.

