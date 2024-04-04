Could MJF show up at WrestleMania 40 and confront The Rock following recent online spat? 

Former AEW World Champion MJF seems to have a bone to pick with The Rock, who prepares to face his former rival Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The New York resident was left confused after The Brahma Bull sought to buy artwork from his ex-fiancee, Naomi Rosenblum.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman jokingly suggested that The Great One had been stealing his idea of lashing the former AEW Executive Vice President. He also took umbrage with the 51-year-old contacting his ex-partner and asked the eight-time WWE Champion to leave him alone.

"First you steal my glorious idea to lash Cody. Now you try to cop art from my ex. I'm a fan. But please Leave me be, Dewey."

For fans hoping MJF could appear at WrestleMania off the back of this, then prepare to be disappointed. Reports claim the 28-year-old won't be debuting for WWE at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Moreover, the four-time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner is reportedly still with AEW. He's been out injured with various issues, including a torn labrum that he's been nursing since dropping the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe in December.

The Rock's recent destruction of Rhodes came after a war of words at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event. He could always keep a close eye on MJF and target the outspoken New Yorker if he ever joins the Stamford-based company down the line.

MJF has the talent to follow in The Rock's footsteps and become a WrestleMania main eventer

MJF's stock has grown manifold during his time in AEW where he became the face of the company last year. He's the longest reigning AEW World Champion in history (406 days).

The Salt of the Earth's meteoric rise to the main event has been astounding to the fans. A feud with WWE legend Chris Jericho throughout 2021 helped him along the way as he worked with someone who'd rivaled The Rock during the Attitude Era.

AEW's inaugural World Champion waxed lyrical about MJF in an interview with Busted Open Radio in May 2021. He compared his former Inner Circle tag team partner to The Great One.

"It (feuding with MJF) reminds me a lot of when I was working with The Rock. It was very hard to combat him on the microphone because he was that good but if you could do that, you've struck gold and that's one of the reasons why the segments I've had with The Rock on the stick were always very classic because you had a great babyface and a great heel. [H/T - Ringside News]

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has shown his versatility as he's thrilled fans as both a dastardly heel and a cocky babyface. His in-ring ability has somewhat gone under the radar amid his unbelievable mic skills.

WrestleMania 40 looks to be soon for the AEW star to make the jump to WWE but one has to think it's in his future. He could even find himself headlining 'Mania if he continues his extraordinary run in Tony Khan's Jacksonville-based company and decides to make the move in the future.

