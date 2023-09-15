Could multi-time champion's WWE return be in jeopardy ahead of SmackDown? Analyzing possible reasons

SmackDown has seen countless debuts, arrivals, and returns of some of the biggest names in the history of WWE. The blue brand was John Cena’s main roster destination from OVW. It also gave Carlito his first major title win on his debut in 2004.

Speaking of Carlito, the 44-year-old star’s rumored SmackDown return could be jeopardized because of the rumored upcoming budget cuts. The former Intercontinental reportedly signed with WWE several months ago but has yet to show up on television.

Rumors of budget cuts have been circulating social media since WWE completed their merger with UFC on September 12. The new company, TKO Group Holdings, popped up on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “TKO.”

Carlito made a surprise appearance at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico on May 6. He arrived with a massive pop from the San Jose crowd. He showed up in time to make the save for Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio from The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio).

The event marked the Puerto Rican wrestler’s first WWE appearance since the February 1, 2021, episode of RAW. Carlito was rumored to join the main roster after the May 6th Premium Live Event, but that didn’t happen.

Carlito could appear on SmackDown this week

The September 15, 2023, episode of SmackDown will air live at the Ball Arena in Denver, CO. The show will feature the return of John Cena, who will join Grayson Waller as his special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

This week’s episode of SmackDown could also feature the return of Carlito. The former multi-time champion could appear during a backstage segment or even during Cena’s verbal jab with Waller on his talk show.

Also set for this week is the Payback rematch between LA Knight and The Miz. The Megastar defeated the A-lister at the September 2 Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen if he’ll take the score to 2-0 on the blue brand.