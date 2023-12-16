Could nearly three-year-old Kevin Owens rivalry come full circle at WrestleMania 40? Diving into the unfinished feud

Kevin Owens is looking to carve out his own path to WrestleMania 40. The Prizefighter picked up a huge win in the United States Championship number one contender’s tournament on WWE SmackDown tonight. KO defeated Austin Theory to advance to the second round.

It is possible fans could witness a nearly three-year-old rivalry for Kevin Owens come full circle at WrestleMania 40. The SmackDown star could win the whole tournament, and face Logan Paul for the United States Championship on the Grandest Stage of them All.

Paul and Owens are no strangers to each other, having crossed paths on multiple occasions in the past. The Prizefighter gave the Social Media Megastar a stunner following his match against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 37.

Paul has yet to get his payback on Owens for the stunner from nearly three years ago. Owens will face Carmelo Hayes in the semi-final of the tournament. Melo advanced to the second round with a win over Grayson Waller earlier on WWE SmackDown this week.

What happened after Kevin Owens won his match on WWE SmackDown?

Kevin Owens wrestled the match with an injured hand on WWE SmackDown tonight. The Prizefighter pulled out all the stops to pick up the win against former United States Champion Austin Theory. KO ran into Cameron Grimes, who congratulated him, backstage.

He also bumped into Carmelo Hayes. The former NXT North American Champion said he needed the win more than Owens, and wouldn’t miss the opportunity at any cost. Both superstars will meet in the semi-final next week on SmackDown.

