Could NXT stars be added to SummerSlam match card? Insight into last minute modifications!

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam is expected to be one of the biggest PLEs for the promotion this year. From Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins, many top stars from the main roster have a spot booked on the card. While the event will feature title defenses from both RAW and SmackDown, there is a chance fans could see NXT in the mix.

SummerSlam 2023 could witness Dominik Mysterio defend his North American Championship against Wes Lee. While the 26-year-old will have to get through the Great American Bash first, it is very likely for Dirty Dom to walk out of the event as champion. If that happens, a title defense against Wes Lee at the Detroit PLE could be on the card.

Another NXT Superstar who could be competing at SummerSlam is Lyra Valkyria. On this week's episode of NXT, Valkyria had her coming out party as she took on Rhea Ripley. The match had some great moments, but Ripley was eventually the victor. Considering The Eradicator is without a major feud currently, it won't be a surprise to see Valkyria being pushed to face her at The Hottest Party of Summer for the Women's World Championship.

- Dominik Mysterio defends the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali.

- Gable Steveson makes his NXT in-ring debut against Baron Corbin.

Official for #NXTGAB - Dominik Mysterio defends the NXT North American Championship against Wes Lee & Mustafa Ali.- Gable Steveson makes his NXT in-ring debut against Baron Corbin.

After all, it would also align with WWE's plan of pushing NXT as a major brand. If the company wants to continue building NXT to be a brand like RAW and SmackDown, then they must continue booking stars from the red and blue brand against NXT Superstars the way they have been doing recently.

All eyes will be on Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

While NXT additions and the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso are exciting enough, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will have a lot of eyes on them. The reason behind this is, unlike other feuds, the duo will face each other for the final time in a rubber match.

Until now, the build-up to the event has been great. While Rhodes attacked Lesnar and challenged him to a match at SummerSlam earlier this month, The Beast Incarnate retaliated by putting a massive beating on Rhodes in front of his mother. After the beating, Lesnar went on to accept Rhodes' challenge.

This week on RAW, Rhodes delivered a message to Lesnar. While he cut a long promo, the highlight of it was when The American Nightmare vowed to end things between him and Lesnar at The Biggest Party of Summer. This promo by Rhodes received a huge pop from the crowd.

Considering Lesnar and Rhodes each have one win over the other, this trilogy will be extra special to watch. Not only will the match mark the end of a feud, but it will also give rise to new possibilities for both superstars after SummerSlam.

