Could Paul Heyman be in cahoots with multi-time WWE Champion plotting against Roman Reigns during televised absence?

During the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman revealed that he withdrew Roman Reigns from the Draft. Furthermore, The Wiseman admitted to not having any communication with the Tribal Chief since WrestleMania XL. Heyman's words suggest that he is taking precautions for Reigns' well-being.

However, there is also speculation that the Special Counsel may be collaborating with the multi-time WWE Champion The Rock to plot against the former Universal Champion during his televised absence.

The Rock was originally planned to dethrone Roman Reigns

Recent reports have revealed that The Rock was originally slated to dethrone Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania XL. Despite the change in plans, there is speculation that the Special Counsel is now collaborating with The Rock to wear The Tribal Chief down.

Heyman might be executing orders from The Final Boss, as Roman's loss at WrestleMania would have tarnished the reputation of the Samoan family.

The Final Boss might be the real one to make the Draft decision

In revealing the Draft twist, The Wiseman also claimed that he had no choice but to remove the Tribal Chief from the draft pool. However, there's a possibility that Heyman wasn't truthful in this statement, as it might not have been his personal decision but rather one made by The Rock.

It's conceivable that The People's Champion desires Roman to steer clear of the current scenario, aiming to establish the dominance of the newly formed Bloodline faction under the leadership of Solo Sikoa.

This will lead to a battle of supremacy between Roman Reigns and The Rock

Paul Heyman colluding with The Great One would not only introduce a new twist to The Bloodline saga but also set the stage for a battle of supremacy among the Samoans.

If Heyman is indeed working with The Rock, it could pave the way for the Tribal Chief's eventual return as a babyface and the beginning of a rivalry against a villainous Final Boss. This battle for supremacy will ultimately decide who truly holds the title of Tribal Chief in the Samoan Family.

Even, the latest potential hints suggest that Reigns' return as a babyface is already on the horizon. This situation seemingly makes Heyman's alliance with The Final Boss logical, as it also contributes to making Roman Reigns an even bigger babyface in the Stamford-based promotion upon his comeback.

It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between Roman and Heyman play out when The Big Dog returns to WWE TV.