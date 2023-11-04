Could Paul Heyman's statement lead to popular superstars uniting against The Bloodline? Exploring the possibility

The Bloodline story took a shocking turn when Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. Given their history and accolades as a tag team, no one had expected the siblings to take such a route. But, it did happen and the two have shared a strong rivalry since.

However, in the coming weeks, there is a chance Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso could reunite once again. The duo could come together and launch an attack on The Bloodline. Even though it may seem unlikely, there is a strong reason behind why Jimmy and Jey Uso could reunite.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Paul Heyman cut a promo with Solo Sikoa by his side. In his promo, The Wiseman labeled Sikoa to be the future Tribal Chief. This statement by Heyman is something that might not be received well by Jimmy Uso. On many occassions, Jimmy has expressed his desire of becoming the next leader of Bloodline.

Hence, WWE could book an angle where Jimmy Uso gains back the trust of Jey Uso, and the duo launch an attack on The Bloodline. While this angle is speculative, it could lead to the comeback of The Usos, which is something many WWE fans wish to see.

Update on a potential match between Jey Uso and a member of The Bloodline

A couple of weeks ago, Jimmy Uso invaded RAW to cost Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed Tag Team Championships. This invasion by The Bloodline member was met with a harsh response from Jey who invaded SmackDown days later and returned the favor. While the angle was enjoyed by many, it sparked rumors about a potential RAW vs SmackDown match.

Many believed the brothers could lead teams of each brand. However, as per recent reports, the planned match for Survivor Series WarGames won't be RAW vs SmackDown. Despite the angle suggesting a match between the two brands, as per Dave Meltzer, it won't happen. He wrote:

"On last night's show based on an angle, we talked about the possibility of a Raw vs. Smackdown War Games match at Survivor Series. We are told that right now the War Games match is not planned as a Raw vs. Smackdown match."

While Survivor Series is still far away, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the two brothers. The much-awaited PLE will take place on November 4th, 2023, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago. It will be worth observing how WWE develops the story of The Bloodline leading up to Survivor Series.

Do you think we'll see The Usos reunite or will they go head-to-head first? Sound off in the comments section below.

